White House Easter Egg Roll returns after 2 years. Here’s how to get tickets

The White House Easter Egg Roll returns to 1600 Pennsylvania Ave. after two years on April 18. Here's how to get tickets.

The annual White House Easter Egg Roll will return to 1600 Pennsylvania Ave. next month after being canceled the past two years due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Biden administration said the event, one of the oldest traditions in White House history, will take place on the South Lawn on Easter Monday, April 18.

The White House said an online lottery to award free tickets will begin at 10 a.m. Friday and end on March 31.

According to recreation.gov:

Only one application is allowed per household, with up to five different time preferences.

Requires at least one child, who is 13 or younger, and one adult to apply; a max of two adults can enter per application.

Tickets are free, but limited to six per household.

Ensure your account contact information is correct and current as your email will be used for lottery and ticket communications.

Results will be announced on April 7, and an email will be sent to successful lottery applicants.

If you can’t wait for the actual event, The White House Historical Association has some Easter Egg Roll activities available online, as well as Easter Egg Roll-themed gifts for sale.

The first White House Egg Roll was held in 1878 with President Rutherford B. Hayes.

Earlier this month, the Biden administration said public tours of the White House would resume in April, after a more than 14-month hiatus due to the pandemic.