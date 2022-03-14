RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Latest updates | Russia seeks aid from China | Peace talks resume | Pregnant women, her baby, killed in bombing of maternity ward | How to help
Suspects sought after fatal stabbing inside DC hookah bar

Jack Pointer | jpointer@wtop.com

March 14, 2022, 3:07 PM

D.C. police are looking for two suspects in the stabbing death of a Silver Spring, Maryland, man inside a Northwest hookah bar.

Kenneth Thomas Junior, 42, was found stabbed inside the Cloud Lounge, 1919 Ninth St. NW,  just after 1 a.m. Monday. He was later pronounced dead at a hospital.

D.C. police say they’re looking for a man they describe as being a 6-feet-tall Black male with a salt-and-pepper beard. He was wearing a black shirt, black pants and a black beanie. They’re also looking for a Black female, standing about 5 feet 7 inches. She was wearing a black dress and white coat.

A reward of up to $25,000 is offered to anyone who provides information that leads to the conviction of those responsible for a homicide in the District.

Anyone with information is asked to call 202-727-9099. Anonymous information can be submitted to the department’s text tip line by sending a text message to 50411.

A map of where the incident occurred is below.

Jack Pointer

