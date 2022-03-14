RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Latest updates | Protest on live Russian state TV | US warns China on Russian support | Peace talks resume | How to help
Shooting in Southeast leaves 2 men dead

Anna Gawel | agawel@wtop.com

March 14, 2022, 4:59 PM

Two men are dead after a shooting in Southeast D.C. on Monday afternoon, about a block from the Potomac Avenue Metro station.

D.C. police said the gunfire erupted just before 3:30 p.m. on 13th Street SE.

One man was killed at the scene, while another was taken to the hospital, where he died.

Police said they are searching for a Gray Honda Pilot with possible D.C. tags, occupied by two Black males, that was last seen going westbound on G Street SE.

If you see the car, call 911 and do not take any action.

dc police

