Shooting in Southeast leaves 2 men dead

Two men are dead after a shooting in Southeast D.C. on Monday afternoon, about a block from the Potomac Avenue Metro station.

D.C. police said the gunfire erupted just before 3:30 p.m. on 13th Street SE.

One man was killed at the scene, while another was taken to the hospital, where he died.

Police said they are searching for a Gray Honda Pilot with possible D.C. tags, occupied by two Black males, that was last seen going westbound on G Street SE.

If you see the car, call 911 and do not take any action.