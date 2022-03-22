Rock ‘n’ Roll half marathon returns Saturday; expect road closures

The Rock N' Roll Running Series returns to D.C. for an encore performance Saturday, meaning District residents and visitors should plan ahead for road closures.

The Rock ‘n’ Roll Running Series returns to D.C. for an encore performance Saturday, meaning District residents and visitors should plan ahead for road closures.

The half marathon and 5K races — which feature live bands stationed along both routes to entertain runners — will cause significant changes to traffic patterns starting early in the morning on race day and continuing through the early afternoon.

Street closures

Certain streets won’t be open to any traffic for several hours Saturday. Which roads are closed and how long they will last are listed below.

From 3 a.m. to noon:

Constitution Avenue between 15th Street and 9th Street NW

From 6:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.:

Constitution Avenue between 15th Street 23rd Street NW

18th Street from Constitution Avenue to E Street NW

E Street from 18th Street to 19th Street NW

19th Street from E Street to Constitution Avenue NW

Calvert Street from 24th Street to Columbia Road NW

Columbia Road from 18th Street to 16th Street NW

Harvard Street from 16th Street to 5th Street NW

5th Street from Harvard Street to Bryant Street NW

Bryant Street from 4th Street to North Capitol Street NW

North Capitol Street from Bryant Street to K Street NW

K Street NW from North Capitol Street to 4th Street NE

H Street from 4th Street to 13th Street NE

13th Street from H Street to Constitution Avenue NE

C Street from 13th Street to 22nd Street NE

Emergency No Parking

There will be no parking available for specific stretches of certain roads. Be sure to avoid these areas during the designated times so you don’t get ticketed for obstructing race day procedures:

From 12:01 a.m. to 3 p.m.:

Constitution Avenue NW from 9th Street to 12th Street NW

10th Street NW, from Constitution Avenue to Pennsylvania Avenue NW

12th Street NW, from Constitution Avenue to Pennsylvania Avenue NW

14th Street NW, from Constitution Avenue to Pennsylvania Avenue NW

Virginia Avenue NW, from Constitution Avenue to 18th Street NW

18th Street NW, from Virginia Avenue to F Street NW

19th Street NW, from Constitution Avenue to E Street NW

27th Street NW, from Virginia Avenue to Whitehurst Freeway NW

I Street NW, from 27th Street to Virginia Avenue NW

Calvert Street NW, from Adams Mill Road to 24th Street NW

Adams Mill Road NW, from 18th Street to Calvert Street NW

Columbia Road NW, from 16th Street to 18th Street NW

Harvard Street NW, from 5th Street to 16th Street NW

4th Street to 5th Street NW, from Bryant Street to Harvard Street NW

Bryant Street NW, from North Capitol Street to 4th Street NW

North Capitol Street, from Bryant Street to Adams Street NW

K Street NE, from North Capitol Street to 4th Street NE

H Street NE, from 1st Street to 14th Street NE

13th Street NE from H street to Constitution Avenue NE

Constitution Avenue NE, from 1st Street to 14th Street NE

C Street NE, from 14th Street to 22nd Street NE

The half marathon and 5K were also run in the District in November following a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Those who do participate in the race on Saturday will get to see famous D.C. landmarks along the route, such as the Lincoln Memorial, Union Station and the U.S. Capitol.

Organizers have announced that White Ford Bronco will be the band performing for runners once they cross the finish line near RFK Stadium.

Check out the full half marathon course map below to see where the other bands, which have yet to be announced, will be performing.