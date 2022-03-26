RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Biden says Putin 'cannot remain in power' | Rocket attacks hit Lviv | How would war crimes be prosecuted? | Live updates | How to help
DC releases ‘roadmap’ to improve New York Avenue in Northeast

Acacia James | ajames@wtop.com

March 26, 2022, 1:53 PM

The District’s Office of Planning has released its New York Avenue NE Roadmap, which includes plans to improve infrastructure, civic facilities and provide new jobs.

The three-mile corridor extends from Florida Avenue to South Dakota Avenue in Northeast D.C., and includes the communities of Brentwood, Langdon and Ivy City.

“As the District plans for the future of this corridor, OP will engage residents, businesses, and other stakeholders in developing a collaborative vision,” the office said in a release.

“This vision will advance racial equity, unlock opportunity for 33,000 new housing units, increase jobs, support civic facilities and infrastructure, and plan for inclusive and vibrant communities.”

Warehouse
An example of an older PDR facility that has been reused as a commercial kitchen. (Courtesy DC OP)

The OP says it will begin studies that aim to “implement land use changes adopted in the District’s 2021 Comprehensive Plan Amendment.” Goals of those studies include:

  • A framework that focuses on improving quality of life for residents, planning for housing and jobs along the corridor, and ensuring there is adequate infrastructure. ​
  • A long view of production, distribution, and repair (PDR) land uses in the District and ways of reducing their environmental impacts. ​
  • A plan that will build consensus for how Ivy City should evolve as part of a transitioning New York Avenue NE Corridor.

The city expects the efforts to align businesses, government, and the community around these goals.

Mural in Ivy City. (Courtesy DC OP)

The OP says it chose to focus on New York Avenue in Northeast because the corridor is a major freight and commuter route. The corridor is also “home to a variety of warehousing, utility, and service jobs,” the release stated.

OP also said New York Avenue “should be celebrated as a place of significance, lined with interesting buildings and public spaces, that links adjacent neighborhoods through shared infrastructure.”

