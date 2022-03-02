National Cathedral to be illuminated in Ukraine’s colors

The west side of the Washington National Cathedral will be bathed in the Ukraine flag's colors of blue and yellow Wednesday, Thursday and Friday nights.

The west side of the Washington National Cathedral will be bathed in the Ukraine flag’s colors of blue and yellow Wednesday, Thursday and Friday nights.

In a statement Wednesday, a cathedral spokesperson said the lights are a way to express solidarity with the Ukrainian people as Russia’s assault on that nation intensifies.

And at 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, there will be a carillon recital outside on the cathedral’s north lawn. The recital will feature a selection of Ukrainian songs, including “Prayer for Ukraine,” which was sung during the opening of “Saturday Night Live.”

Both events are open to the public, but no one will be permitted inside the cathedral.