Man charged in shootings of homeless men due in DC courtroom

Neal Augenstein | naugenstein@wtop.com

March 16, 2022, 7:53 AM

The man charged with shooting and killing a homeless man and wounding two others, and who is suspected of similar crimes in New York City, is due in a D.C. courtroom Wednesday.

Thirty-year-old Gerald Brevard III, a District resident, is expected to make his first appearance in D.C. Superior Court. Brevard is charged with first-degree murder, assault with intent to kill and assault with a deadly weapon in connection with attacks on three homeless men in Northeast D.C. between March 3 and March 9.

Police in New York City have yet to charge Brevard for two similar shootings, although they have surveillance video showing him shooting a sleeping homeless man. One victim in Manhattan died.

In announcing Brevard’s arrest Tuesday afternoon, D.C. Police Chief Robert Contee said investigators hadn’t recovered Brevard’s gun. Authorities have said ballistics show all five shootings were from the same weapon.

Finding the gun used in the attacks is “an important piece, but we make cases every day when we don’t have a firearm,” Contee said.

Contee said Morgan Holmes, 54, was stabbed and shot to death and his body was found in a burning tent in the 400 block of New York Avenue NE on March 9.

Police have yet to ascribe a motive for the shootings, although he has a long history of previous felony and misdemeanor arrests in D.C., Virginia and Maryland.

Brevard was arrested in Fairfax County in December 2020 and charged with burglary and abduction in connection with the assault of a woman in a Herndon, Virginia, hotel. He pleaded guilty in March 2021 to a reduced charge and was given an 11-month sentence.

In the D.C. case, which dates to 2018, Brevard was charged with assault with a deadly weapon after police say he tried stab someone during an argument on M Street in Georgetown.

He was temporarily found incompetent to stand trial and sent to St. Elizabeths Hospital for evaluation before pleading guilty the following year. He was sentenced to two years of probation, according to court records.

Maryland court records show Brevard remains wanted on more than 30 counts of credit card fraud and minor thefts. Brevard’s family has said he has experienced periods of homelessness over the years, and has a history of mental illness.

“We said that the work to remove this man from our streets was urgent, and our communities responded,” D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser said in a joint statement with New York City Mayor Eric Adams on Tuesday.

“We know that this experience has been especially scary for our residents experiencing homelessness. Our work continues to end homelessness and ensure all residents have access to safe and affordable housing.”

Neal Augenstein

