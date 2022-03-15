Suspect arrested in shootings of DC homeless men

A suspect has been arrested in D.C. in connection with attacks on homeless men. The man is being interviewed at the D.C. police department's homicide branch after ATF agents picked up the man on Pennsylvania Avenue.

The arrest comes a day after D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser and New York City Mayor Eric Adams released new photos of a man suspected in attacks in both cities.

The suspect “is currently being interviewed at our Homicide Branch,” a tweet from the D.C. police department said.

ARRESTED: Early this AM, law enforcement arrested the suspect in Washington, DC. He is currently being interviewed at our Homicide Branch. Additional information will be forthcoming. Thanks to the community for all your tips. pic.twitter.com/lvFu3LeMTd — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) March 15, 2022

Agents from Washington office of the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives arrested the man as he walked in the 2700 block of Pennsylvania Avenue in Southeast, ATF spokeswoman Whitney Cruse tells WTOP.

In total, five men were attacked in the two cities. Two died, one in D.C. and one in New York.

Three of the shootings occurred in D.C. earlier this month.

In the most recent D.C. attack on March 9, a man who died was found with gunshot wounds and stab wounds when police responded to a small fire near New York Avenue and 4th Street Northeast.

The New York City attacks came this past weekend when two men were shot in the span of 12 hours Saturday, one fatally.

The police connected the cases through ballistics, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser said Monday.

“What we know is that guns have been involved in scenes in New York and D.C., and that they have been matched ballistically,” Bowser said.

This is a developing story.

WTOP’s Matt Small and Jack Moore contributed to this story.