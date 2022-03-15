RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Latest updates | Fighting continues as sides plan talks | Anti-war protest on live Russian state TV | US warns China on Russian support | How to help
Suspect arrested in shootings of DC homeless men

Colleen Kelleher | ckelleher@wtop.com

March 15, 2022, 6:01 AM

A suspect has been arrested in D.C. in connection with attacks on homeless men.

The arrest comes a day after D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser and New York City Mayor Eric Adams released new photos of a man suspected in attacks in both cities.

The suspect “is currently being interviewed at our Homicide Branch,” a tweet from the D.C. police department said.

Agents from Washington office of the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives arrested the man as he walked in the 2700 block of Pennsylvania Avenue in Southeast, ATF spokeswoman Whitney Cruse tells WTOP.

In total, five men were attacked in the two cities. Two died, one in D.C. and one in New York.

Three of the shootings occurred in D.C. earlier this month.

In the most recent D.C. attack on March 9, a man who died was found with gunshot wounds and stab wounds when police responded to a small fire near New York Avenue and 4th Street Northeast.

The New York City attacks came this past weekend when two men were shot in the span of 12 hours Saturday, one fatally.

The police connected the cases through ballistics, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser said Monday.

“What we know is that guns have been involved in scenes in New York and D.C., and that they have been matched ballistically,” Bowser said.

This is a developing story.

WTOP’s Matt Small and Jack Moore contributed to this story.

 

Colleen Kelleher

Colleen Kelleher is an award-winning journalist who has been with WTOP since 1996. Kelleher joined WTOP as the afternoon radio writer and night and weekend editor and made the move to WTOP.com in 2001. Now she works early mornings as the site's Senior Digital Editor.

