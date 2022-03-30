RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Russian pledge draws skepticism | UN: Ukraine's food crisis is worst since WWII | Soccer club owner Abramovich seen at talks | How to help
Judge tosses lawsuit over DC mass arrest during Floyd protests

John Aaron | jaaron@wtop.com

March 30, 2022, 5:23 AM

A judge has dismissed a lawsuit brought by demonstrators arrested in D.C. during racial justice protests following the death of George Floyd.

Late on June 1, 2020, D.C. police arrested nearly 200 people on Swann Street NW for violating the city’s curfew.

A lawsuit brought by seven of those arrested claimed D.C.’s curfew was vague and overly broad, and that officers arrested them without probable cause, committed assault and battery and violated multiple constitutional rights.

In dismissing the suit, U.S. District Judge Amy Berman Jackson upheld Mayor Muriel Bowser’s curfew order as constitutionally valid.

She also found that demonstrators offered no specific evidence that they were assaulted or had excessive force used on them.

John Aaron

John Aaron is a news anchor and reporter for WTOP. After starting his professional broadcast career as an anchor and reporter for WGET and WGTY in Gettysburg, PA, he went on to spend several years in the world of sports media, working for Comcast SportsNet, MLB Network Radio, and WTOP sports.

