Judge tosses lawsuit over DC mass arrest during Floyd protests

A judge has dismissed a lawsuit brought by demonstrators arrested in D.C. during racial justice protests following the death of George Floyd.

Late on June 1, 2020, D.C. police arrested nearly 200 people on Swann Street NW for violating the city’s curfew.

A lawsuit brought by seven of those arrested claimed D.C.’s curfew was vague and overly broad, and that officers arrested them without probable cause, committed assault and battery and violated multiple constitutional rights.

In dismissing the suit, U.S. District Judge Amy Berman Jackson upheld Mayor Muriel Bowser’s curfew order as constitutionally valid.

She also found that demonstrators offered no specific evidence that they were assaulted or had excessive force used on them.

