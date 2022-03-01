CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Frederick lifts mask mandate | COVID cases, deaths fall globally | Study: Booster helps protect kids against omicron | Free child-size KN95 masks | Latest COVID-19 cases
DC giving away child-size KN95 masks

Anna Gawel | agawel@wtop.com

March 1, 2022, 1:14 PM

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser announced Tuesday that all D.C. Health COVID Centers will offer free child-size KN95 masks starting Wednesday.

Proof of residency will be required and residents can obtain two packages of children’s masks, with each containing five masks, for a total of 10 masks per resident.

In addition to masks for children, all COVID Centers will continue to provide vaccinations, boosters, adult masks, take-home rapid antigen tests and PCR tests.

There’s one COVID Center in each of D.C.’s eight wards, with all sites open six days a week:

  • Ward 1: 800 Euclid St. NW
  • Ward 2: 926 F St. NW
  • Ward 3: 5335 Wisconsin Ave. NW
  • Ward 4: 4704 13th St. NW
  • Ward 5: 2350 Washington Place, Suite 105-N NE
  • Ward 6: 507 8th St. SE
  • Ward 7: 3929 Minnesota Ave. NE
  • Ward 8: 3640 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave. SE

More Coronavirus News

Looking for more information? D.C., Maryland and Virginia are each releasing more data every day. Visit their official sites here: Virginia | Maryland | D.C.

Anna Gawel

Anna Gawel joined WTOP in 2020 and works in both the radio and digital departments. Anna Gawel has spent much of her career as the managing editor of The Washington Diplomat, which has been the flagship publication of D.C.’s diplomatic community for over 25 years.

