DC giving away child-size KN95 masks

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser announced Tuesday that all D.C. Health COVID Centers will offer free child-size KN95 masks starting Wednesday.
Proof of residency will be required and residents can obtain two packages of children’s masks, with each containing five masks, for a total of 10 masks per resident.
In addition to masks for children, all COVID Centers will continue to provide vaccinations, boosters, adult masks, take-home rapid antigen tests and PCR tests.
There’s one COVID Center in each of D.C.’s eight wards, with all sites open six days a week:
- Ward 1: 800 Euclid St. NW
- Ward 2: 926 F St. NW
- Ward 3: 5335 Wisconsin Ave. NW
- Ward 4: 4704 13th St. NW
- Ward 5: 2350 Washington Place, Suite 105-N NE
- Ward 6: 507 8th St. SE
- Ward 7: 3929 Minnesota Ave. NE
- Ward 8: 3640 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave. SE
