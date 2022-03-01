DC giving away child-size KN95 masks

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser announced Tuesday that all D.C. Health COVID Centers will offer free child-size KN95 masks starting Wednesday.

Proof of residency will be required and residents can obtain two packages of children’s masks, with each containing five masks, for a total of 10 masks per resident.

In addition to masks for children, all COVID Centers will continue to provide vaccinations, boosters, adult masks, take-home rapid antigen tests and PCR tests.

There’s one COVID Center in each of D.C.’s eight wards, with all sites open six days a week:

Ward 1: 800 Euclid St. NW

800 Euclid St. NW Ward 2: 926 F St. NW

926 F St. NW Ward 3: 5335 Wisconsin Ave. NW

5335 Wisconsin Ave. NW Ward 4: 4704 13th St. NW

4704 13th St. NW Ward 5: 2350 Washington Place, Suite 105-N NE

2350 Washington Place, Suite 105-N NE Ward 6: 507 8th St. SE

507 8th St. SE Ward 7: 3929 Minnesota Ave. NE

3929 Minnesota Ave. NE Ward 8: 3640 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave. SE

