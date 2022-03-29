DC COVID-19 economic recovery recommendations face vote

The D.C. Council's Special Committee on COVID-19 Pandemic Recovery is expected to vote Wednesday on a set of recommendations aimed at reducing economic inequity, helping small businesses and raising educational achievement.

The D.C. Council’s Special Committee on COVID-19 Pandemic Recovery is expected to vote Wednesday on a set of recommendations aimed at reducing economic inequity, helping small businesses and raising educational achievement.

The recommendations have been developed over a year by the panel co-chaired by Council members Charles Allen and Vincent Gray.

Under the proposals, the city’s low-wage workers would continue to receive basic monthly income from D.C. — about $250 a month — and the program would be expanded to include, for the first time, undocumented workers.

To energize small locally-owned businesses, especially Black- and brown-owned businesses, the panel recommends low-interest loans, technical support and rent guarantees.

The pandemic recovery plan also recommends giving every D.C. resident $100 per month to use on Metro, the idea is that the transit subsidies would improve both bus and rail.

There is also a recommendation to create a portable subsidy for after- and out-of-school care for low-income families. The plan also aims to ensure access to high-speed internet for every household in the District.

The health care recommendations are to expand access to Medicaid school-based services and hire more rental inspectors to search for mold and other contaminants.