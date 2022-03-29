RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | More US funding needed for Ukraine | New round of peace talks | Food shortages in Ukraine | How to help
Home » Washington, DC News » DC COVID-19 economic recovery…

DC COVID-19 economic recovery recommendations face vote

Dick Uliano | duliano@wtop.com

March 29, 2022, 11:20 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

The D.C. Council’s Special Committee on COVID-19 Pandemic Recovery is expected to vote Wednesday on a set of recommendations aimed at reducing economic inequity, helping small businesses and raising educational achievement.

The recommendations have been developed over a year by the panel co-chaired by Council members Charles Allen and Vincent Gray.

Under the proposals, the city’s low-wage workers would continue to receive basic monthly income from D.C. —  about $250 a month — and the program would be expanded to include, for the first time, undocumented workers.

To energize small locally-owned businesses, especially Black- and brown-owned businesses, the panel recommends low-interest loans, technical support and rent guarantees.

The pandemic recovery plan also recommends giving every D.C. resident $100 per month to use on Metro, the idea is that the transit subsidies would improve both bus and rail.

There is also a recommendation to create a portable subsidy for after- and out-of-school care for low-income families. The plan also aims to ensure access to high-speed internet for every household in the District.

The health care recommendations are to expand access to Medicaid school-based services and hire more rental inspectors to search for mold and other contaminants.

Dick Uliano

Whether anchoring the news inside the Glass-Enclosed Nerve Center or reporting from the scene in Maryland, Virginia or the District, Dick Uliano is always looking for the stories that really impact people's lives.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

White House proposes major pay raise for TSA screening workforce in 2023

White House looks to give USPS $5B to support election mail over next decade

Budget request pivots to build trust, recruit federal workers

White House 2023 budget request prioritizes more staff for CISA, funding for zero trust security measures

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up