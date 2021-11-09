CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Vaccinating kids 5 to 11 | Mobile clinic at Pr. George's schools | Grant for future DC restaurants | Montgomery Co. focuses on vaccinating children | Latest vaccine numbers
National Cherry Blossom Festival will be all in-person in 2022

Jack Pointer | jpointer@wtop.com

November 9, 2021, 6:34 PM

Here’s something to look forward to as everyone braces for the winter chill: D.C.’s annual rite of spring, the National Cherry Blossom Festival, will return to being all in-person when it kicks off in March.

“In neighborhoods across D.C., the cherry blossoms have been a bright spot during the past two years – a beautiful reminder of hope and renewal,” Mayor Muriel Bowser said in a statement. “Now, we can’t wait to welcome visitors back to Washington, D.C., to experience the full in-person 2022 National Cherry Blossom Festival and all that D.C. has to offer.”

The last two festivals, of course, were mainly virtual affairs due to the pandemic.

Organizers shared the good news Tuesday as they unveiled the official artwork for the festival by Falls Church, Virginia, artist Lea Craigie-Marshall.

(Courtesy National Cherry Blossom Festival)

“Both the blossoms and the [monarch butterflies] are precious and fleeting, and it’s important to protect them both for future generations to enjoy,” Craigie-Marshall said in a statement. “I wanted to include the Washington Monument and the Jefferson Memorial as well, two of my favorites and really an iconic part of the Festival.”

The 2022 National Cherry Blossom Festival is scheduled to run from March 20 to April 17.

No additional details were available, but organizers said they’re planning “a variety of safe, entertaining, and fun programming … that will unite communities, help support economic recovery, and embrace springtime in the District.”

Amazon and Events DC will be the festival’s lead sponsors.

Jack Pointer

