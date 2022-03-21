RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Ukraine rejects surrender demand | EU slams 'war crimes' | Photos | How to help
Home » National Cherry Blossom Festival » Cherry blossoms lure photographers…

Cherry blossoms lure photographers looking for the perfect shot

Luke Lukert | llukert@wtop.com

March 21, 2022, 1:43 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
Visitors take pictures and socialize among the blooming buds. (WTOP/Luke Lukert)

WTOP/Luke Lukert
A gift from Tokyo in 1912 at the Tidal Basin has transformed into a four-week event across Washington, D.C., and neighboring communities in Maryland and Virginia. (WTOP/Luke Lukert)

WTOP/Luke Lukert
A row of cherry blossoms hangs along the Tidal Basin in Washington, D.C. (WTOP/Luke Lukert)

WTOP/Luke Lukert
(1/3)

Peak bloom for the cherry blossoms arrived Monday, but before it did, the blooming “puffy white stage” is still bringing out photographers trying to capture one of D.C’. s most beautiful scenes.

D.C.’s Cherry Blossom Watch said the very warm temperatures of the past several days have rushed things along. While many trees are still budding, plenty of them are picture perfect.  

The National Park Service determined that 70% of the blossoms reached the “puffy white” stage this weekend. That’s the penultimate stage before “peak bloom.”

“Peak bloom” arrived Monday afternoon, the Park Service said in a tweet.

Monday morning saw professional and amateur photographers alike flock to the Tidal Basin right after sunrise.

“I think this is great. I usually come before or after peak to avoid all the people,” said professional photographer Stacy Smith Evans. “You get the golden light coming from over here, so it usually shines on the blossoms.” 

She was joined at sunrise by dozens of other photographers and even those just looking to take some shots on their iPhones.

Michael Fahler describes himself as an amateur photographer.

“Definitely worth taking a taking a look at — it’s not as pink but definitely lots of the big bursts of white and there’s a few greens to have the backdrop, so it works out really nice,” Fahler said. “Got the early sunrise and gotten reflections so it went pretty well.”

The Monday morning sunrise also brought people taking advantage of the beautiful scenery to take graduation pictures, family photos and even wedding pictures, including Jay and Charisma who got married in February.

“So I figured this is one of the most more beautiful places and we wanted to be stereotypical,” joked Jay.

“Pretty much!” laughingly added Charisma. “Because we are unique just like all the other weddings going on right now.”

They got hitched in February — 2/22/22 to be exact.

Smith Evans who’s based in Northern Virginia offered some tips for any amateur photographer that want to get the best shot of this year’s blossoms. She said get there early in the day to avoid crowds in the background and to take advantage of the good lighting.

“Definitely do a variety of shots. I usually do wide angles and then I use a portrait lens for close-ups,” Smith Evans added.

Luke Lukert

Since joining WTOP Luke Lukert has held just about every job in the newsroom from producer to web writer and now he works as a full-time reporter. He is an avid fan of UGA football. Go Dawgs!

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

A row of cherry blossoms hangs along the Tidal Basin in Washington, D.C. on March 21, 2022. (WTOP/Luke Lukert)

WTOP/Luke Lukert
A cherry blossom tree is see along the Tidal Basin in Washington, D.C. on March 21, 2022. (WTOP/Luke Lukert)

WTOP/Luke Lukert
Visitors take pictures and socialize amid the blooming buds on March 21, 2022. (WTOP/Luke Lukert)

WTOP/Luke Lukert
Roughly 3,700 cherry blossom trees adorn the National Mall. (WTOP/Luke Lukert)

WTOP/Luke Lukert
A gift from Tokyo in 1912 at the Tidal Basin has transformed into a four-week event across Washington, DC, and neighboring communities in Maryland and Virginia. (WTOP/Luke Lukert)

WTOP/Luke Lukert
Roughly 3,700 cherry blossom trees adorn the National Mall. (WTOP/Luke Lukert)

WTOP/Luke Lukert
Roughly 3,700 cherry blossom trees adorn the National Mall. (WTOP/Luke Lukert)

WTOP/Luke Lukert
Cherry Blossoms are visible behind a member of the Secret Service on the South Lawn of the White House before President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden arrive in Washington, Sunday, March 20, 2022, after spending the weekend in Rehoboth Beach, Del. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

AP/Andrew Harnik
Dancers with the Washington Ballet, including ballerinas Tamako Miyazaki, right, and Victoria Arrea, center, change out of their tutus after an official photo shoot for the dance company at the Martin Luther King Jr., Memorial, Friday, March 18, 2022, as the Cherry Blossom trees along the tidal basin continue to head toward this year’s peak bloom in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

AP/Jacquelyn Martin
Cherry blossoms are seen in Lower Senate Park on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC on March 20, 2022.  (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

AFP via Getty Images/MANDEL NGAN
(1/10)

IRS plans to hire staff to tackle backlog faster, but struggles on competitive pay

Ukraine has sped up how Congress is thinking about China

DoD has a new plan to take JADC2 from concept to reality

DoD mulls how to return to office, promises telework is here to stay

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up