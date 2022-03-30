Catholic University names new president

“Serving as president of The Catholic University of America is a dream job for me, bringing together faith and reason in service to the human person and human dignity," Peter Kilpatrick said.

D.C.’s Catholic University of America appointed a new president to lead the school: Peter Kilpatrick.

“Serving as president of The Catholic University of America is a dream job for me, bringing together faith and reason in service to the human person and human dignity,” Kilpatrick said in a Tuesday statement.

“I look forward to working with the faculty and community to continue moving Catholic University forward as a top tier research institution that also embraces its excellence in theology and the arts.”

Kilpatrick, who was formerly dean of engineering at the University of Notre Dame, and then provost and vice president for academic affairs for the Illinois Institute of Technology, takes office July 1.

“We could not have asked for a better candidate to lead Catholic University,” said Victor P. Smith, chairman of the search advisory committee and chairman of the University’s board of trustees.

“Peter Kilpatrick is both a distinguished researcher and a creative administrator who sees research at the service of the human person in keeping with his Catholic faith.”

The school said Kilpatrick is widely-published and holds or shares 12 patents in chemical engineering. He succeeds John Garvey, who served as Catholic University president for 12 years.

Archbishop of Washington Cardinal Wilton Gregory said Kilpatrick’s “wealth of experience, pursuit of academic excellence and commitment to the Catholic identity of the university make him well qualified to guide the university into its next era.”