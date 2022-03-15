RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Latest updates | Fighting continues as sides plan talks | Anti-war protest on live Russian state TV | US warns China on Russian support | How to help
Boy stabbed on Metrobus in DC

Lauren Hamilton | lhamilton@wtop.com

March 15, 2022, 9:29 PM

A boy was taken to the hospital after he was stabbed on a Metrobus in D.C. Tuesday evening.

A Metro spokesperson said that around 6 p.m., a fight broke out aboard a bus at Bruce Place and Jasper Place near John Hayden Johnson Middle School in Southeast D.C.

Once the driver stopped the bus, the people involved in the fight — including the boy — ran away.

The boy was quickly found near the bus with stab wounds.

According to the Metro spokesperson, he was taken to the hospital and is expected to be OK.

The bus was taken out of service after the altercation.

The investigation is ongoing.

Below is a map of where the incident occurred.

Lauren Hamilton is an Associate Producer at WTOP. She is a senior student at the University of Maryland, having written for a variety of campus publications and as a reporter at the campus radio station, WMUC 88.1. She began as an intern with WTOP in the summer of 2021.

