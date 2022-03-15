Boy stabbed on Metrobus in DC

A boy was taken to the hospital after he was stabbed on a Metrobus in D.C. Tuesday evening.

A Metro spokesperson said that around 6 p.m., a fight broke out aboard a bus at Bruce Place and Jasper Place near John Hayden Johnson Middle School in Southeast D.C.

Once the driver stopped the bus, the people involved in the fight — including the boy — ran away.

The boy was quickly found near the bus with stab wounds.

According to the Metro spokesperson, he was taken to the hospital and is expected to be OK.

The bus was taken out of service after the altercation.

The investigation is ongoing.

Below is a map of where the incident occurred.