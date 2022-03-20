RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Latest updates | Fighting continues as sides plan talks | Anti-war protest on live Russian state TV | US warns China on Russian support | How to help
Home » Washington, DC News » 20 residents displaced after…

20 residents displaced after Southeast DC apartment fire

Jessica Kronzer | jkronzer@wtop.com

March 15, 2022, 8:07 AM

A fire in Southeast D.C. displaced 20 residents Monday night.

Multiple people, including some children, were rescued via ladder.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

A Monday night fire in the Congress Heights neighborhood of Southeast D.C. displaced 20 residents of a three-story apartment building.

The fire started around 7:45 p.m. Monday in the 3600 block of 6th Street Southeast. D.C. fire said it was under control by 8:30 p.m.

Several people had to be rescued by firefighters.

One resident jumped from the building and was hospitalized for non-life-threatening injuries.

Lt. Timothy Bolding said firefighters saw kids and adults looking out of windows, waiting for help.

With heavy smoke and heat in the hallways, firefighters used ladders to rescue one infant, two children and two adults, according to a tweet. Firefighters used 14 portable ladders on all four sides of the building.

A total of 20 people were displaced — 13 adults and seven children.

Firefighters are investigating what caused the fire.

Jessica Kronzer

Jessica Kronzer graduated from James Madison University in May 2021 after studying media and politics. She enjoys covering politics, advocacy and compelling human-interest stories.

