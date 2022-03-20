20 residents displaced after Southeast DC apartment fire

A fire in the Congress Heights neighborhood of Southeast D.C. displaced 20 residents of a three-story apartment building.

A fire in Southeast D.C. displaced 20 residents Monday night. Photo D.C. Fire and EMS Multiple people, including some children, were rescued via ladder. Photo D.C. Fire and EMS The cause of the fire is under investigation. Photo D.C. Fire and EMS ( 1 /3) Share This Gallery: Share on Facebook. Share on Twitter. Share via email. Print.

A Monday night fire in the Congress Heights neighborhood of Southeast D.C. displaced 20 residents of a three-story apartment building.

The fire started around 7:45 p.m. Monday in the 3600 block of 6th Street Southeast. D.C. fire said it was under control by 8:30 p.m.

Several people had to be rescued by firefighters.

One resident jumped from the building and was hospitalized for non-life-threatening injuries.

Working Fire 3600 block 6th St SE. #DCsBravest arrived with fire showing 1st floor and people trapped above. Rescues were made by ladder. Fire knocked down. Checking for extension. At least 1 injury being treated by EMS. pic.twitter.com/8THohaJDKn — DC Fire and EMS (@dcfireems) March 15, 2022

Lt. Timothy Bolding said firefighters saw kids and adults looking out of windows, waiting for help.

With heavy smoke and heat in the hallways, firefighters used ladders to rescue one infant, two children and two adults, according to a tweet. Firefighters used 14 portable ladders on all four sides of the building.

A total of 20 people were displaced — 13 adults and seven children.

Firefighters are investigating what caused the fire.