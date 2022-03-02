CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Frederick lifts mask mandate | COVID cases, deaths fall globally | Study: Booster helps protect kids against omicron | Free child-size KN95 masks | Latest COVID-19 cases
Home » Washington, DC News » 2 men face murder…

2 men face murder charges in 2020 DC shooting of Memphis rapper

Veronica Canales | veronica.canales@wtop.com

March 3, 2022, 5:57 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Two men face first-degree murder charges following the 2020 D.C. shooting that killed an aspiring rapper from Memphis, Tennessee.

John Wilkins, 32, of Temple Hills, Maryland, and Marcel Gavin, 34, of Northeast D.C., are both charged with first-degree murder while armed, according to D.C. police.

Police said the two were arrested Wednesday by members of the Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force.

Albert Smith, who performed as CEO Bezzal, 21, of Grand Junction, Tennessee, was shot in the 1300 block of Congress Street, Southeast, on June 14, 2020. He died at the scene.

Another victim was treated for non-life-threatening injuries, according to D.C. police.

Gavin works as a behavior technician at Dunbar High School in D.C., according to WTOP news partner NBC Washington.

Police said the case remains under investigation and ask anyone with information to call them at 202-727-9099. Anonymous information can submitted to by sending a text message to 50411.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

OMB sees 2022 as ‘most significant year’ for security clearance reform

FEMA working to improve diversity, stability of workforce

Biden calls for 'vast majority' of federal employees to return to office as COVID-19 conditions improve

Mathias to become the 8th CIO in last 7 years at HHS

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up