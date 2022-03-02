2 men face murder charges in 2020 DC shooting of Memphis rapper

John Wilkins, 32, of Temple Hills, Maryland, and Marcel Gavin, 34, of Northeast D.C., are both charged with first-degree murder while armed in the murder of rapper CEO Bezzal, according to D.C. police.

Two men face first-degree murder charges following the 2020 D.C. shooting that killed an aspiring rapper from Memphis, Tennessee.

John Wilkins, 32, of Temple Hills, Maryland, and Marcel Gavin, 34, of Northeast D.C., are both charged with first-degree murder while armed, according to D.C. police.

Police said the two were arrested Wednesday by members of the Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force.

Albert Smith, who performed as CEO Bezzal, 21, of Grand Junction, Tennessee, was shot in the 1300 block of Congress Street, Southeast, on June 14, 2020. He died at the scene.

Another victim was treated for non-life-threatening injuries, according to D.C. police.

Gavin works as a behavior technician at Dunbar High School in D.C., according to WTOP news partner NBC Washington.

Police said the case remains under investigation and ask anyone with information to call them at 202-727-9099. Anonymous information can submitted to by sending a text message to 50411.