17-year-old boy arrested in string of Northwest DC burglaries, home invasions

Valerie Bonk | vbonk@wtop.com

March 26, 2022, 12:04 PM

D.C. police have arrested a teenager in a string of 10 burglaries and home invasions.

On Thursday, a 17-year-old boy was arrested in connection with several crimes in Northwest.

In each of the below burglaries, the suspect entered residences at the listed locations. Once inside, the teen took property, then fled the scene, according to police:

  • Sunday, March 6, around 9 a.m., in the 5100 block of Sherier Place, Northwest.
  • Wednesday, March 9, around 12:19 a.m., in the 5100 block of Fulton Street, Northwest.
  • Wednesday, March 9, around 4 p.m., in the 2800 block of Hurst Terrace, Northwest.
  • Wednesday, March 9, around 9:30 p.m., in the 2800 block of Hurst Terrace, Northwest.

In each of the below unlawful entry crimes, the suspect broke into homes at the listed locations. The teen then fled the scene, according to police:

  • Sunday, March 6, around 10:30 p.m., in the 5100 block of Sherier Place, Northwest.
  • Wednesday, March 9, around 12:05 a.m., in the 5100 block of Fulton Street, Northwest.
  • Thursday, March 10, around 1:10 a.m., in the 5000 block of Garfield Street, Northwest.
  • Monday, March 14, at approximately 1:48 a.m., in the 5700 block of Potomac Avenue, Northwest.
  • Monday, March 14, around 8:33 a.m., in the 5800 block of MacArthur Boulevard, Northwest.
  • Wednesday, March 16, around 12:32 a.m., in the 5400 block of Carolina Place, Northwest.

