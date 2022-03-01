RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | More US funding needed for Ukraine | New round of peace talks | Food shortages in Ukraine | How to help
1 hurt, nearly 30 displaced after 2-alarm fire in Columbia Heights

Anna Gawel | agawel@wtop.com

March 29, 2022, 8:01 PM

A two-alarm fire in Columbia Heights on Monday afternoon injured one person and displaced nearly 30 others, D.C. fire officials said.

DC Fire and EMS said in a tweet that one person was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and several others had to be rescued from the fire on the 1500 block of Park Road NW.

At least 28 people have been displaced and are being helped by the Red Cross and other organizations.

DC Fire and EMS said that the fire had been extinguished after an “intense battle” in which firefighters prevented the blaze from spreading to nearby buildings.

Investigators are on the scene.

Anna Gawel

Anna Gawel joined WTOP in 2020 and works in both the radio and digital departments. Anna Gawel has spent much of her career as the managing editor of The Washington Diplomat, which has been the flagship publication of D.C.’s diplomatic community for over 25 years.

