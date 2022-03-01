1 hurt, nearly 30 displaced after 2-alarm fire in Columbia Heights

A two-alarm fire in Columbia Heights on Monday afternoon injured one person and displaced nearly 30 others, D.C. fire officials said.

A two-alarm fire in Columbia Heights on Monday afternoon injured one person and displaced nearly 30 others, D.C. fire officials said.

DC Fire and EMS said in a tweet that one person was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and several others had to be rescued from the fire on the 1500 block of Park Road NW.

Update 2 Alarm Fire 1500 block Park Rd NW. #DCsBravest have extinguished all visible fire after intense battle. Prevented fire from spreading to adjacent buildings. Still opening up hitting hotspots. No further injuries. Investigators on scene. Number of displacements anticipated pic.twitter.com/g876iXiYcv — DC Fire and EMS (@dcfireems) March 29, 2022

At least 28 people have been displaced and are being helped by the Red Cross and other organizations.

DC Fire and EMS said that the fire had been extinguished after an “intense battle” in which firefighters prevented the blaze from spreading to nearby buildings.

Investigators are on the scene.