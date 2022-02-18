OLYMPICS NEWS: The latest from Beijing | Alpine team event rescheduled | American Wise wins silver in ski halfpipe | LeDuc skates as 1st openly nonbinary US Winter Olympian | Top photos
DC’s Archbishop Gregory to take part in Black History Month celebration in Queens

CBS News

February 18, 2022, 10:14 PM

NEW YORK — The nation’s first Black cardinal will be taking part in a Black History Month celebration and mass of thanksgiving in Queens this weekend.

Cardinal Wilton Gregory is the first African-American bishop to be elevated to the college of cardinals within in the Catholic church.

Cardinal Gregory was appointed by Pope Francis as the seventh archbishop of the Archdiocese of Washington in 2019.

He will be at the Immaculate Conception Monastery Church in Jamaica Estates on Sunday.

