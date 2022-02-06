OLYMPICS NEWS: American Chen breaks short program record | Canada surges past USA in women's hockey | US-born 'Snow Princess' wins gold for China | Meet local Olympians
Home » Washington, DC News » Woman killed on DC…

Woman killed on DC 295 died from gunshot wounds, autopsy finds

Jessica Kronzer | jkronzer@wtop.com

February 6, 2022, 5:55 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

D.C. police are now saying that the woman who was killed along the Anacostia Freeway in Southeast on Saturday died as a result of gunshot wounds.

This was the determination made by the D.C. Office of the Chief Medical Examiner after assessing the remains of Passion Pleasant, 32, from Northeast.

Authorities originally said that Pleasant died as a result of stab wounds.

Police have arrested and charged Gregory Johnson, 30, of Southeast, with second degree murder while armed for his role in her death.

The incident took place on the southbound side of DC-295 near East Capitol Street around 11:15 a.m. Saturday.

When police arrived, they said Pleasant was lying on the ground near a vehicle with stab wounds. DC Fire and EMS responders on the scene determined that Pleasant had died from her injuries.

In order to investigate the killing, a portion of DC-295’s lanes were closed.

Police said that the killing was a domestic incident.

Jessica Kronzer

Jessica Kronzer graduated from James Madison University in May 2021 after studying media and politics. She enjoys covering politics, advocacy and compelling human-interest stories.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Crime News | Local News | Washington, DC News

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

White House to propose 4.6% raise for feds in 2023

USPS reform bill now avoids higher health premiums for other federal employees

IRS walks away from facial recognition to access online tools after backlash

White House task force recommends agencies get better at informing employees about union rights

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up