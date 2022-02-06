Woman killed on DC 295 died from gunshot wounds, autopsy finds

D.C. police charged a man who they say is responsible for stabbing and killing a woman along the Anacostia Freeway in Southeast on Saturday.

D.C. police are now saying that the woman who was killed along the Anacostia Freeway in Southeast on Saturday died as a result of gunshot wounds.

This was the determination made by the D.C. Office of the Chief Medical Examiner after assessing the remains of Passion Pleasant, 32, from Northeast.

Authorities originally said that Pleasant died as a result of stab wounds.

Police have arrested and charged Gregory Johnson, 30, of Southeast, with second degree murder while armed for his role in her death.

The incident took place on the southbound side of DC-295 near East Capitol Street around 11:15 a.m. Saturday.

When police arrived, they said Pleasant was lying on the ground near a vehicle with stab wounds. DC Fire and EMS responders on the scene determined that Pleasant had died from her injuries.

In order to investigate the killing, a portion of DC-295’s lanes were closed.

Police said that the killing was a domestic incident.