Woman stabbed along DC-295; all lanes reopened

A woman was found stabbed Saturday morning near the Whitney Young Memorial Bridge along DC 295 in Southeast D.C., causing police to block a portion of the highway's southbound lanes to investigate.

D.C. police said that the woman was discovered around 11:15 a.m. along Anacostia Freeway (DC-295). When officers arrived on the scene, they found an unconscious woman suffering from stab wounds and not breathing.

She was taken to a hospital for her injuries.

A portion of DC 295’s southbound lanes have reopened after being closed for the investigation. The section of highway that was closed was between the East Capitol Street and Pennsylvania Avenue exits.

D.C. police could not confirm whether the woman was found in a car or elsewhere, according to WTOP news partner NBC Washington.

Anyone who may have more information about this stabbing is asked to call the Metropolitan Police Department at 202-727-9099 or text the department’s tip line at 50411.

