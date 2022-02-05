OLYMPICS NEWS: The latest from Beijing | Olympic ski jumps begins Saturday | American skater Nathan Chen dazzles | Workout while watching the Olympics | Meet local Olympians
Woman stabbed along DC-295; all lanes reopened

Joshua Barlow | jbarlow@wtop.com

February 5, 2022, 3:32 PM

A woman was found stabbed Saturday morning near the Whitney Young Memorial Bridge along DC 295 in Southeast D.C.

D.C. police said that the woman was discovered around 11:15 a.m. along Anacostia Freeway (DC-295). When officers arrived on the scene, they found an unconscious woman suffering from stab wounds and not breathing.

She was taken to a hospital for her injuries.

A portion of DC 295’s southbound lanes have reopened after being closed for the investigation. The section of highway that was closed was between the East Capitol Street and Pennsylvania Avenue exits.

D.C. police could not confirm whether the woman was found in a car or elsewhere, according to WTOP news partner NBC Washington.

Anyone who may have more information about this stabbing is asked to call the Metropolitan Police Department at 202-727-9099 or text the department’s tip line at 50411.

This story is a developing story. Stay with WTOP for the latest.

Joshua Barlow

Joshua Barlow is a writer, composer, and producer who has worked for CGTN, Atlantic Public Media, and National Public Radio. He lives in Northeast Washington, D.C., where he pays attention to developments in his neighborhood, economic issues, and social justice.

