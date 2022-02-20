DC activist preserves legacy of city’s Black Lives Matter Memorial Fence

Nadine Seiler began protesting at the Black Lives Matter Memorial Fence in Lafayette Square in 2018. She eventually became known as the memorial’s caretaker and curator.

Nadine Seiler began protesting at the Black Lives Matter Memorial Fence in Lafayette Square in 2018. She eventually became known as the memorial’s caretaker and curator when she began collecting pieces of artwork.

“I just started tending to it naturally,” Seiler said.

Seiler’s been working with museums and libraries to preserve the items.

“Last batch I took up to the D.C. free library was about 350 items. We have about 1,000 signs,” she said.

The Library of Congress and Enoch Pratt Free Library have also worked with Seiler to properly catalogue and display items.

Now, she’s raising money and putting together a committee to help decide where the artifacts should be displayed. Other activists, including some with the Black Lives Matter movement, have joined her cause.

“Now it’s sinking in what an accomplishment we have done by being able to have it available to the public,” said Seiler. “I’m amazed to be where we are with it.”