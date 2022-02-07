OLYMPICS NEWS: Who won gold today? | American Chen breaks short program record | Canada surges past USA in women's hockey | Gu wins gold for China | Local Olympians
Cause of Northwest DC apt. fire under investigation

Luke Lukert | llukert@wtop.com

February 7, 2022, 7:00 AM

Firefighters battled a blaze in a Northwest D.C. apartment building early Monday morning.

Crews were called to The Westchester, a large co-op apartment complex at 4000 Cathedral Ave. near the National Cathedral, around 4 a.m. for a fire in a third-floor unit.

When firefighters arrived, they found smoke in the hallway. The fire was put out quickly.

No one was injured, the department said. Investigators remained on the scene Monday morning to determine the fire’s cause.

The WTOP Traffic Center reports Cathedral Avenue reopened around 7 a.m. between New Mexico Avenue and 39th Street. For the latest road and traffic conditions, see WTOP’s traffic page or listen to updates every 10 minutes online or on the air at 103.5 FM.

Below is a map of the area:

WTOP’s Alejandro Alvarez contributed to this story.

