Cause of Northwest DC apt. fire under investigation

Firefighters battled a blaze in a Northwest D.C. apartment building early Monday morning.

Crews were called to The Westchester, a large co-op apartment complex at 4000 Cathedral Ave. near the National Cathedral, around 4 a.m. for a fire in a third-floor unit.

When firefighters arrived, they found smoke in the hallway. The fire was put out quickly.

Update Working Fire 4000 block Cathedral Ave NW. #DCsBravest extinguished fire 3rd floor apartment. Removing smoke. No injuries reported. pic.twitter.com/ORtgtDmVc3 — DC Fire and EMS (@dcfireems) February 7, 2022

No one was injured, the department said. Investigators remained on the scene Monday morning to determine the fire’s cause.

The WTOP Traffic Center reports Cathedral Avenue reopened around 7 a.m. between New Mexico Avenue and 39th Street. For the latest road and traffic conditions, see WTOP’s traffic page or listen to updates every 10 minutes online or on the air at 103.5 FM.

WTOP’s Alejandro Alvarez contributed to this story.