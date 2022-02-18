OLYMPICS NEWS: The latest from Beijing | Alpine team event rescheduled | American Wise wins silver in ski halfpipe | LeDuc skates as 1st openly nonbinary US Winter Olympian | Top photos
Arrest made in shooting at Georgia Ave. Metro station

Rick Massimo | rmassimo@wtop.com

February 18, 2022, 11:35 AM

The Metro Transit Police on Friday said a teenager has been arrested in the shooting of another teen in the Georgia Avenue-Petworth Metro station Thursday.

A 15-year-old from Bladensburg, Maryland, was identified as the shooter and turned himself in during the overnight hours, the Metro police said.

They haven’t released his name, but said he’s been charged with assault with a deadly weapon.

The police added that the victim of the shooting, a 17-year-old, is in stable condition and is expected to recover.

The shooting happened just before 5 p.m. Thursday on a platform at the station, the police said, adding that the victim and another person were involved in a fight with the 15-year-old.

Rick Massimo

Rick Massimo came to WTOP, and to Washington, in 2012 after having lived in Providence, R.I., since he was a child. He went to George Washington University as an undergraduate and is regularly surprised at the changes to the city since that faraway time.

