Arrest made in shooting at Georgia Ave. Metro station

The Metro Transit Police on Friday said a teenager has been arrested in the shooting of another teen in the Georgia Avenue-Petworth Metro station Thursday.

A 15-year-old from Bladensburg, Maryland, was identified as the shooter and turned himself in during the overnight hours, the Metro police said.

They haven’t released his name, but said he’s been charged with assault with a deadly weapon.

The police added that the victim of the shooting, a 17-year-old, is in stable condition and is expected to recover.

The shooting happened just before 5 p.m. Thursday on a platform at the station, the police said, adding that the victim and another person were involved in a fight with the 15-year-old.