Teen wounded in Georgia Avenue Metro shooting

Alejandro Alvarez | aalvarez@wtop.com

February 17, 2022, 6:00 PM

A 17-year-old was shot inside a Northwest D.C. Metro station on Thursday afternoon.

Metro Transit police responded to the Georgia Avenue-Petworth Metro station just before 5 p.m. for a shooting on the platform, a Metro spokeswoman said.

A 17-year-old boy suffered gunshot wounds and was taken to a hospital conscious and alert, but in serious condition.

Police believe he was shot during a fight with a group of people inside the station. Law enforcement are working to identify and locate those involved.

The WTOP Traffic Center reports Yellow and Green line trains are bypassing Georgia Avenue due to the ongoing police activity, with single tracking in place between Georgia Avenue and Fort Totten.

Drivers should follow police direction on Georgia Avenue near New Hampshire Avenue.

This is a developing story. Stay with WTOP.com for the latest.

