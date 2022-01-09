CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery Co. schools see surge ahead of policy change | Omicron spurs breakdown of services | Stay home or work sick? | Latest DC area data
Shooting at Shaw-Howard University Metro station injures one

Juan Herrera | jherrera@wtop.com

January 9, 2022, 10:05 PM

A man was hospitalized Sunday night after being shot at the Shaw-Howard University Metro Station.

A WMATA spokesperson told WTOP that the shooting happened just before 8 p.m. on the station platform.

The victim was taken to a hospital with an apparent, non-life threatening gunshot wound, according to officers at the scene.

An investigation to determine what happened leading up to the shooting is ongoing and Metro transit police are searching for the shooter.

Overnight, Metro confirmed that Yellow and Green line riders saw single tracking while the police investigation continued. Service has since been restored to those areas.

WTOP’s Ivy Lyons contributed to this report.

Juan Herrera

Juan Herrera is an associate producer for WTOP News. He joined the radio news team in 2021 after previously working for WMAL News as a news assistant. He is a graduate of the Philip Merrill College of Journalism at the University of Maryland.

