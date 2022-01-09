Shooting at Shaw-Howard University Metro station injures one

An investigation to determine what happened leading up to the shooting is ongoing and Metro transit police are searching for the shooter.

A man was hospitalized Sunday night after being shot at the Shaw-Howard University Metro Station.

A WMATA spokesperson told WTOP that the shooting happened just before 8 p.m. on the station platform.

The victim was taken to a hospital with an apparent, non-life threatening gunshot wound, according to officers at the scene.

An investigation to determine what happened leading up to the shooting is ongoing and Metro transit police are searching for the shooter.

Overnight, Metro confirmed that Yellow and Green line riders saw single tracking while the police investigation continued. Service has since been restored to those areas.

