DC Metro says woman assaulted with a knife on train

WMATA noted that they found a woman with no life-threatening lacerations at their Federal Center SW station.

Metro police say a knife assault on Sunday injured a woman in D.C.

WMATA noted that they found a woman with no life-threatening lacerations at their Federal Center SW station.

“Based upon the preliminary investigation, the female victim was involved in an altercation with two other females on board the train when she was assaulted,” the spokesperson told our partners at NBC Washington.

WTOP confirmed that the victim, a female minor, was allegedly involved in an altercation involving two other females on the train where she was assaulted.

An investigation into the identity of the suspects involved is ongoing.

The station was closed until 9 p.m., with shuttles bypassing the area. It opened to customers afterward.

WTOP’s Lauren Hamilton contributed to this report.