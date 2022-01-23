CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC preps for anti-mandate rally | Omicron surge undermines hospital care | Fairfax Co. parents on end of school mask mandate | Latest COVID data
Home » Washington, DC News » DC Metro says woman…

DC Metro says woman assaulted with a knife on train

Ivy Lyons | ilyons@wtop.com

January 23, 2022, 10:38 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Metro police say a knife assault on Sunday injured a woman in D.C.

WMATA noted that they found a woman with no life-threatening lacerations at their Federal Center SW station.

“Based upon the preliminary investigation, the female victim was involved in an altercation with two other females on board the train when she was assaulted,” the spokesperson told our partners at NBC Washington.

WTOP confirmed that the victim, a female minor, was allegedly involved in an altercation involving two other females on the train where she was assaulted.

An investigation into the identity of the suspects involved is ongoing.

The station was closed until 9 p.m., with shuttles bypassing the area. It opened to customers afterward.

WTOP’s Lauren Hamilton contributed to this report.

Ivy Lyons

Ivy Lyons is a digital journalist for WTOP.com. Since 2018, they have worked on Capitol Hill, at NBC News in Washington, and with WJLA in Washington.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

FITARA 13 scorecard brings truce to data center consolidation debate

SSA reaches agreement with 3 unions over office reentry plans

Letter from the OPM Director: Living our values by ensuring a livable wage

New Federal Sustainability Plan harnesses fewer fossil fuels, more procurement power to fight climate change

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up