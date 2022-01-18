FAQ: What to know about 2022 March for Life

The March for Life rally returns in person to the National Mall Friday after it was a virtual rally last year. The march typically brings thousands of people to D.C. Here’s what you need to know.
- Q: What is the March for Life? When is it?
The March for Life is an annual rally marking the anniversary of the Supreme Court’s 1973 decision in Roe vs. Wade, which legalized abortion across the U.S.
This year, the rally will be held Jan. 21. The rally will begin at noon. The march begins around 1 p.m. starting between 12th and 14th streets, up to Constitution Avenue to the steps of the Supreme Court. Then there will be the “Silent No More” testimonies.
- Q: What is this year's theme?
The 2022 March for Life theme is “Equality begins in the womb.” Organizers say that “Discrimination begins in the womb between unborn children, choosing who shall live and who shall die based on immutable characteristics.”
- Q: What streets are closed and when?
D.C. police said the following streets will be posted as Emergency No Parking from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. and will be closed to vehicular traffic from about 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Jan. 21:
- Constitution Avenue from 14th Street, NW to 2nd Street, NE
- Pennsylvania Avenue from 7th Street, NW to 3rd Street, NW
- 12th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue, NW to Madison Drive, NW
- 12th Street Tunnel
- 10th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue, NW to Constitution Avenue, NW
- 9th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue, NW to Constitution Avenue, NW
- 9th Street Tunnel
- 7th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue, NW to Independence Avenue, SW
- 6th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue, NW to Constitution Avenue, NW
- 4th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue, NW to Independence Avenue, SW
- 3rd Street from C Street, NW to Independence Avenue, SW
- Q: What other events are there?
There’s also the Rose Dinner Gala on Friday following the March for Life. It starts at 6 p.m. and will also be livestreamed from 8 to 9 p.m.
- Q: Do attendees need to be vaccinated?
Outdoor march events are not affected by the District’s vaccination mandate. In order to attend the Rose Dinner Gala on Friday or Capitol Hill 101 on Thursday, both being held at the Renaissance Hotel in D.C., those 12 and up must provide proof of vaccination, or a medical or religious exception along with proof of a negative COVID-19 test in the last 24 hours.
For more on information, visit the March for Life’s website.
- Q: Do you need to wear a mask?
D.C. has an indoor mask mandate until Jan. 31. Masks are required when not eating or drinking. March for Life masks and hand sanitizer will be available at the Renaissance DC Downtown Hotel and at the rally site.
- Q: Who's speaking?
- Kirk Cameron, actor
- U.S. Rep. Julia Letlow (Louisiana)
- Toni McFadden, founder Relationship Matters
- Lisa Robertson, “Duck Dynasty”
- Mike Schmitz, host of “Bible in a Year” podcast
- Katie Shaw, Down syndrome advocate
- U.S. Rep. Chris Smith (New Jersey)
- George Schuberg, student speaker — Christendom College
- Kristen Waggoner, Alliance Defending Freedom
- Rachel Young, registered nurse
The opening and closing prayers will be delivered by Archbishop Elpidophoros of America, Orthodox Church in the U.S., and Cissie Graham Lynch, of the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association.
Matthew West will perform at the pre-rally concert from 11 a.m. to noon.
Students from Christendom College in Front Royal, Virginia, and Immanuel Lutheran High School in Alexandria, Virginia, will carry the banner and flags at the front of this year’s march.