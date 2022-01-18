FAQ: What to know about 2022 March for Life

The March for Life is an annual rally marking the anniversary of the Supreme Court’s 1973 decision in Roe vs. Wade, which legalized abortion across the U.S.

This year, the rally will be held Jan. 21. The rally will begin at noon. The march begins around 1 p.m. starting between 12th and 14th streets, up to Constitution Avenue to the steps of the Supreme Court. Then there will be the “Silent No More” testimonies.