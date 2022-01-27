CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery Co. drop in cases comes with warning | Health worker vaccine mandate to kick in | Youngkin defends ban on mask mandates | Latest COVID data
DC will offer free KN95 masks at COVID centers

January 27, 2022, 1:30 PM

As D.C. continues to open new COVID Centers, and extends its indoor mask mandate, Mayor Muriel Bowser said Thursday that residents can pick up free masks.

Bowser said two KN95 masks will be offered per resident.

More COVID Center information can be found online. The website includes information about the number of masks remaining.

In addition, Bowser said a new COVID testing site is opening in Ward 8.

“That’s a seven-day-a-week site. It is located near the Anacostia Metro station,” Bowser said. “An additional site for PCR testing that’s open seven days a week at the cul-de-sac by Howard Road.”

The new testing site and the mask giveaway come as D.C. Health Director Dr. LaQuandra Nesbitt cautioned that COVID-19 case rates remain high in the community.

In fact, due to the omicron variant, they’ve resulted in “a higher weekly case rate than any previous surge or wave that we’ve seen,” Nesbitt said.

D.C. remains “slightly above the peak that we saw in our winter surge last year,” she added. But the numbers are decreasing.

Looking for more information? D.C., Maryland and Virginia are each releasing more data every day. Visit their official sites here: Virginia | Maryland | D.C.

