DC police say officer shot in northwest

Lauren Hamilton | lhamilton@wtop.com

January 23, 2022, 10:19 PM

D.C. police say that an officer has been hospitalized after being shot in Northwest.

Police say the officer responded to a report of gunshots in the 1400 block of Quincy Street NW.

When the officer arrived, the suspect turned and began shooting at them. The officer was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Police say their injuries appear non-life-threatening. They have not yet released the officer’s name or a description of the suspect.

A barricade has been declared at the scene of the shooting. The incident is still under investigation.

Police say they will hold a news briefing when the barricade ends and the suspect is caught.

This is a developing story. 

Lauren Hamilton

Lauren Hamilton is an Associate Producer at WTOP. She is a senior student at the University of Maryland, having written for a variety of campus publications and as a reporter at the campus radio station, WMUC 88.1. She began as an intern with WTOP in the summer of 2021.

