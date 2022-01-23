DC police say officer shot in northwest

D.C. police say that an officer has been hospitalized after being shot in Northwest.

Police say the officer responded to a report of gunshots in the 1400 block of Quincy Street NW.

When the officer arrived, the suspect turned and began shooting at them. The officer was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Police say their injuries appear non-life-threatening. They have not yet released the officer’s name or a description of the suspect.

A barricade has been declared at the scene of the shooting. The incident is still under investigation.

Critical Incident thread: An armed subject has shot a 4th District officer. The officer has been transported to the hospital & a barricade has been declared in the 1400 block of Quincy Street NW. On-scene briefing is forthcoming. — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) January 24, 2022

Police say they will hold a news briefing when the barricade ends and the suspect is caught.

This is a developing story.