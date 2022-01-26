CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Mix-and-match booster shots | Many deaths in Frederick Co. | DC to offer free KN95 masks | Latest COVID data
Anacostia High School doors, boiler ‘miraculously’ fixed after walkout

Will Vitka | wvitka@wtop.com

January 26, 2022, 2:21 PM

The doors and boiler at D.C.’s Anacostia High School have been “miraculously” fixed after several teachers left their classrooms in protest last Friday.

“They have repaired the front door glass, got the boilers functioning and (District of Columbia Department of General Services) was sent a list of work orders and issues in the building afternoon,” a teacher told WTOP.

In a tweet, the D.C. Caucus of Rank and File Educators, a subsection of the Washington Teachers’ Union, credited the fixes to the walkout, saying, “When we stand together and take action, change can happen!”

An unnamed Anacostia teacher quoted in the DC CORE tweet said, “It’s sad that schools have to go to these lengths, but maybe other schools can follow Anacostia’s lead and get their repairs done while DGS is being called out.”

WTOP has contacted D.C. Public Schools for comment.

The high school’s front doors had been damaged after a shooting on Jan. 19. A police investigation revealed the property had bullet holes and broken glass.

In a letter to the school community, Principal William Haith said damage occurred to the school’s main entrance when two bullets struck one of the front doors. While students were in the building for sporting events, Haith wrote, they weren’t present where the incident occurred and weren’t in danger.

WTOP’s Scott Gelman contributed to this report.

Will Vitka

William Vitka is a Digital Editor and reporter for WTOP.com. He's been in the news industry for over a decade. Before joining WTOP, he worked for CBS News, Stuff Magazine, The New York Post and wrote a variety of books—about a dozen of them, with more to come.

