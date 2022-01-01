CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Mix-and-match booster shots | Many deaths in Frederick Co. | DC to offer free KN95 masks | Latest COVID data
1 killed in Southeast DC shooting

Abigail Constantino | aconstantino@wtop.com

January 27, 2022, 10:17 PM

One person has been killed in a shooting in Southeast D.C.

It happened just after 5:15 p.m. Thursday. Police responded on the 4400 block of E Street for a report of a shooting and found a male approximately 17 years old who was shot. He was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

Police have recovered a weapon at the scene. A woman has remained and is cooperating with the investigation. Police said the woman and the victim were inside the location together.

Sixth District D.C. Police Commander Darnel Robinson was asked if the shooting was an accident and said that is the department’s preliminary conclusion.

Anyone with information on what happened is asked to call 202-727-9099.

