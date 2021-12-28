CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Where to get a COVID test this week | DC Fire & EMS sees jump in COVID-19 cases | How did DC react to omicron variant? | Latest DC area COVID data
Trains bypassing Anacostia Metro Station after man killed in shooting

Kristi King | kking@wtop.com

December 28, 2021, 12:26 PM

A man is dead after a shooting at the Anacostia Metro Station on Tuesday morning, causing trains to bypass the station and shuttle bus service to be requested.

D.C. police said the shooting happened at approximately 10:30 a.m. When responders arrived on the scene, police said, they found an adult male unconscious and not breathing. He was pronounced dead shortly after.

Officials said they are looking for a man who was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt who left the station in a black sedan. Homicide investigators are heading to the scene.

WMATA said trains are bypassing the station and shuttle bus service has been requested.

Below is a map of where the shooting happened:

Kristi King

Kristi King is a veteran reporter who has been working in the WTOP newsroom since 1990. She covers everything from breaking news to consumer concerns and the latest medical developments.

