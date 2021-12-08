CORONAVIRUS NEWS: CDC: Rapid tests should be part of holiday plans | COVID vaccines required by DC students moves forward | Framework set to drop Md. school mask mandates | Latest local COVID-19 stats
Special police officer shoots suspect, himself in DC

Rick Massimo | rmassimo@wtop.com

December 8, 2021, 1:16 PM

A special police officer shot himself and a suspect in Southeast D.C. on Monday, the D.C. police said.

The police said in a statement that the suspect, Tyshawn Wilson, 30, of Southeast D.C., has also been accused of hitting another special police officer with his car.

On Monday at about 8:30 p.m., the police said, Wilson was in his car in the 800 block of Southern Avenue, on the Maryland border — a place from which he’d been barred, the police said — when two special police officers tried to take him from his vehicle.

Wilson hit one of the officers with his car, the police said, and the other officer shot at Wilson, hitting Wilson and himself. The police described both of their injuries as non-life threatening.

Wilson has been charged with assault with a dangerous weapon (motor vehicle), unauthorized use of a vehicle, unlawful entry and two counts of being a fugitive from justice.

Rick Massimo

Rick Massimo came to WTOP, and to Washington, in 2012 after having lived in Providence, R.I., since he was a child. He went to George Washington University as an undergraduate and is regularly surprised at the changes to the city since that faraway time.

