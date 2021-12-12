CORONAVIRUS NEWS: New York's COVID surge is back | Doctors see signs omicron milder than delta | Hospitalization spike triggers Md. action plan | Infection rates in DC region
Secret Service arrest person for setting off fireworks near White House

Matthew Delaney | mdelaney@wtop.com

December 12, 2021, 9:11 PM

U.S. Secret Service officers arrested a person they said set off fireworks close to the White House on Sunday afternoon.

The person was charged with fleeing, reckless driving, unauthorized use of fireworks, and possession of a destructive device. They have since been transported to D.C. police for processing.

Secret Service said that the incident took place near the intersection of 15th Street NW and Pennsylvania Avenue NW at around 1:30 p.m. A vehicle of interest was identified soon after in the 600 block of 14th Street NW.

As a precautionary measure, the Secret Service closed some roads so authorities could send in an explosive ordinance disposal team to clear the vehicle.

Roads closed off from 1:25 to 3:40 p.m. included:

  • 15th Street NW closed from Constitution to H Street NW
  • 14th Street NW closed from F to H Streets NW
  • 13th Street NW closed from F to G Streets NW

Matthew Delaney

Matt Delaney is a digital web writer/editor who joined WTOP in 2020.

