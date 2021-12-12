Secret Service arrest person for setting off fireworks near White House

U.S. Secret Service officers arrested a person who they said set fireworks close to the White House on Sunday afternoon.

The person was charged with fleeing, reckless driving, unauthorized use of fireworks, and possession of a destructive device. They have since been transported to D.C. police for processing.

Secret Service said that the incident took place near the intersection of 15th Street NW and Pennsylvania Avenue NW at around 1:30 p.m. A vehicle of interest was identified soon after in the 600 block of 14th Street NW.

As a precautionary measure, the Secret Service closed some roads so authorities could send in an explosive ordinance disposal team to clear the vehicle.

Roads closed off from 1:25 to 3:40 p.m. included: