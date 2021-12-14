CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Future of masks in Montgomery Co. | Masks back in California | Air Force discharges 27 | Local COVID-19 cases | Area vaccination numbers
Mother and child seriously injured in DC car fire

Nardos Mesmer | nmesmer@wtop.com

December 14, 2021, 2:14 AM

D.C. Fire officials have confirmed that a mother and child have been hospitalized with serious injuries after a car fire.

The incident happened at roughly 9 p.m. on the northbound lanes of Interstate 295 near Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue.

Officials said the car caught fire while traveling northbound just before exit 5C.

The car occupants, a mother and child, were able to get themselves out of the car.

D.C. Fire told WTOP that the car was fully engulfed in flames when they arrived. They have since extinguished the car fire.

Nardos G. Mesmer is an Associate Producer with WTOP News. She works with producers, anchors, writers and reporters to develop content for web and air. She ensures content is factually accurate, clear and concise. She also works on technical editing of sound and revisions for airing of final audio.

