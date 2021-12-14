Mother and child seriously injured in DC car fire

D.C police have confirmed that a mother and child have been hospitalized with serious injuries after a car fire.

D.C. Fire officials have confirmed that a mother and child have been hospitalized with serious injuries after a car fire.

The incident happened at roughly 9 p.m. on the northbound lanes of Interstate 295 near Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue.

Officials said the car caught fire while traveling northbound just before exit 5C.

The car occupants, a mother and child, were able to get themselves out of the car.

D.C. Fire told WTOP that the car was fully engulfed in flames when they arrived. They have since extinguished the car fire.