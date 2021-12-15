CORONAVIRUS NEWS: MCPS updates COVID-19 policy for team sports | Booster shots mandatory at Georgetown Univ. | Pfizer COVID pill effective verse omicron | COVID toll nears 800K | Area vaccination numbers
Lyft driver shot and carjacked in Southeast DC

Anna Gawel | agawel@wtop.com

December 15, 2021, 10:35 AM

A Lyft driver was shot and carjacked in Southeast D.C. after picking up a passenger in Prince George’s County, Maryland, just after midnight on Wednesday.

The man told the D.C. police he picked up the passenger at around 12:30 a.m. and drove him to the 1400 block of Bruce Place Southeast, in the area around John Hayden Johnson Middle School.

When they arrived, the driver said, the suspect shot him and stole his Volkswagen Jetta, along with his wallet and iPhone.

No information has been released on the driver’s condition, but the police said he was able to walk to Stanton Road and call them.

WTOP’s Acacia James contributed to this report.

Anna Gawel

