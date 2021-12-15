Lyft driver shot and carjacked in Southeast DC

A Lyft driver was shot and carjacked in Southeast D.C. after picking up a passenger in Prince George's County, Maryland, just after midnight on Wednesday.

The man told the D.C. police he picked up the passenger at around 12:30 a.m. and drove him to the 1400 block of Bruce Place Southeast, in the area around John Hayden Johnson Middle School.

When they arrived, the driver said, the suspect shot him and stole his Volkswagen Jetta, along with his wallet and iPhone.

No information has been released on the driver’s condition, but the police said he was able to walk to Stanton Road and call them.

WTOP’s Acacia James contributed to this report.