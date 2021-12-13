CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Arlington clinics for kids | Omicron cases in DC | Americans plan social holiday season | Local COVID-19 cases | Area vaccination numbers
Georgetown University confirms omicron case

Colleen Kelleher | ckelleher@wtop.com

December 13, 2021, 11:40 AM

Georgetown University said Monday that one of D.C.’s four COVID-19 omicron variant cases involves a member of the Georgetown community.

“The individual is fully vaccinated, asymptomatic and had recently returned from domestic travel,” said, Dr. Ranit Mishori, vice president and chief public health officer for Georgetown in a letter to the community.

“Testing was conducted by Georgetown University’s COVID-19 testing lab, and the genomic sequencing confirming the Omicron variant was conducted at the National Institutes of Health (NIH) Vaccine Research Center. We are coordinating closely with DC Health on this case and will do the same for any future cases.”

Mishori said that the transmission of the variant occurred on campus. The university’s weekly positivity rate for COVID-19 still remains below 1%.

“Any Georgetown community members who test positive for COVID-19, including the Omicron variant, will continue to be notified by our contact tracing team and given instructions for isolation,” Mishori said.

 

