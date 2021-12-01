CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Obama, Fauci visit DC vaccination clinic | Md. House Republicans push to keep some COVID protocols | Tougher testing requirements for travelers | Latest local COVID-19 stats
DC teen arrested at Eastern High School, charged with killing in Va.

Megan Cloherty | mcloherty@wtop.com

December 1, 2021, 4:09 PM

A Northeast D.C. teenager was arrested Wednesday at Eastern High School and charged with murder in the killing of a man in October on Virginia’s Eastern Shore.

The 15-year-old was a fugitive from justice from Accomack County, Virginia, where he lived at the time he was involved in the killing of Nicholas Joseph, 23. Joseph was found shot multiple times by deputies who responded to a car crash in Onancock, Virginia, Oct. 13, county police Lt. Joshua Marsh said.

Joseph died from his injuries the next day at a hospital.

A 17-year-old was arrested in connection with Joseph’s death shortly after, but the 15-year-old, who lived in Accomack County at the time, was still unaccounted for.

Both teens are charged as juveniles with first- and second-degree murder and also face gun charges in what is believed to be a robbery gone bad.

Megan Cloherty

WTOP Investigative Reporter Megan Cloherty primarily covers breaking news, crime and courts.

