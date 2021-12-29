DC Auto Show attendees will be required to show proof of vaccination

Those attending the D.C. Auto Show at the end of January will be required to show proof of vaccination in accordance with the mayor's new vaccine mandate, the show announced Tuesday.

D.C. Auto Show attendees will also have to wear a mask while inside the Walter E. Washington Convention Center.

Additional safety measures, such as hand-washing stations and cleaning protocols will be in place as well, said John O’Donnell, the show’s president and CEO.

The show will be held Jan. 21 through Jan. 30, and comes as the area grapples with a surge of COVID-19 cases.

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser’s vaccine mandate for indoor venues goes into effect on Jan. 15.