Child struck by vehicle in Northwest DC

D.C. police confirmed that a child was hit by a vehicle in Northwest on Tuesday.

Police said the incident happened in the 3400 block of N Street, NW. They say the child was struck by an unidentified vehicle and transported to a local hospital.

Police say that the child is conscious and breathing and that the driver remained at the scene following the accident.

Officers said that this case remains under active investigation.

A map of the approximate location is included below.

This is a developing story. WTOP’s Kristi King contributed to this report.