Child struck by vehicle in Northwest DC

Ivy Lyons | ilyons@wtop.com

December 28, 2021, 2:39 PM

D.C. police confirmed that a child was hit by a vehicle in Northwest on Tuesday.

Police said the incident happened in the 3400 block of N Street, NW. They say the child was struck by an unidentified vehicle and transported to a local hospital.

Police say that the child is conscious and breathing and that the driver remained at the scene following the accident.

Officers said that this case remains under active investigation.

A map of the approximate location is included below.

This is a developing story. WTOP’s Kristi King contributed to this report.

 

Ivy Lyons

Ivy Lyons is a digital journalist for WTOP.com. Since 2018, they have worked on Capitol Hill, at NBC News in Washington, and with WJLA in Washington.

