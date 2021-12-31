CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC reviews CDC guidance | Rental assistance in Montgomery Co. on hold | Inova to open testing site | Charles Co. schools to go remote | Latest DC area COVID data
Home » Washington, DC News » Cat café 'Crumbs and…

Cat café ‘Crumbs and Whiskers’ asks President Biden to get a kitten

Ivy Lyons | ilyons@wtop.com
Dimitri Sotis | dsotis@wtop.com

December 31, 2021, 1:06 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
Our black and white 9-month-old with the most ADORABLE face. Mr. Sweetie loves to play with toys, and if you start giving him affection, he will melt into your arms!
“Our black and white 9-month-old with the most ADORABLE face. Mr. Sweetie loves to play with toys, and if you start giving him affection, he will melt into your arms!” (Courtesy of Crumbs & Whiskers)

Courtesy of Crumbs & Whiskers
Our 6-month-old orange and white tabby. He is insanely affectionate and will give you headbutts to convince you to pet him. He even loves to roll over and let you get at his tummy.
“Our 6-month-old orange and white tabby. He is insanely affectionate and will give you headbutts to convince you to pet him. He even loves to roll over and let you get at his tummy.” (Courtesy of Crumbs & Whiskers)

Courtesy of Crumbs & Whiskers
Our very playful 1 year and 4-month old tabby. He especially likes to go after the sparkler or play peek-a-boo! Whenever he is sleepy, he tries to snuggle with everyone!
“Our very playful 1 year and 4-month old tabby. He especially likes to go after the sparkler or play peek-a-boo! Whenever he is sleepy, he tries to snuggle with everyone!” (Courtesy of Crumbs & Whiskers)

Courtesy of Crumbs & Whiskers
9-months-old and loves more than anything to sprawl out. He is very playful for most of the day but will absolutely adore neck scratches!
“9-months-old and loves more than anything to sprawl out. He is very playful for most of the day but will absolutely adore neck scratches!” (Courtesy of Crumbs & Whiskers)

Courtesy of Crumbs & Whiskers
(1/4)
Our black and white 9-month-old with the most ADORABLE face. Mr. Sweetie loves to play with toys, and if you start giving him affection, he will melt into your arms!
Our 6-month-old orange and white tabby. He is insanely affectionate and will give you headbutts to convince you to pet him. He even loves to roll over and let you get at his tummy.
Our very playful 1 year and 4-month old tabby. He especially likes to go after the sparkler or play peek-a-boo! Whenever he is sleepy, he tries to snuggle with everyone!
9-months-old and loves more than anything to sprawl out. He is very playful for most of the day but will absolutely adore neck scratches!

President Biden got a new German Shepherd puppy named Commander, but the folks who run Georgetown cat and kitten café “Crumbs and Whiskers” are having a little fun with the idea of welcoming a new feline friend to the White House.

The business owners have recommended that the first family adopt a homeless cat who was once at risk of euthanasia.

The café said it has many cats to choose from, including Mr. Sweetie, a black and white 9-month old, a couple of tabby cats named Mario and Walter or a Black cat named Inky.

“There’s chatter that the new First Dog, Commander, is looking for a feline friend to keep him company in the White House,” a spokesperson for Crumbs and Whiskers told WTOP.

The cafe, just a few doors down from the White House, said they would love to see one of their kittens adopted — the first family’s Kitty of the United States (KOTUS).

“We’d love for President Joe Biden and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden to drop by and meet the ‘purrfect’ Presidential kitty to complete their pet family,” said Kanchan, owner of Crumbs & Whiskers cat and kitten cafés in D.C. and Los Angeles, California.

Crumbs & Whiskers partners with cat-rescue nonprofit Homeward Trails to prevent cat euthanizing and provide “comfortable, clean, free-range” environments. The organization currently has about 25 cats and kittens in D.C. ready for adoption.

Editor’s Note: In the interest of balance, WTOP would like to remind you that several pets, including cats, are available for adoption in the D.C. area. Previous reporting on PupOTUS Commander joining the Biden White House should not be construed to bias towards a particular pup or kitten. WTOP has not reached out to the White House for comment on KOTUS. 

Ivy Lyons

Ivy Lyons is a digital journalist for WTOP.com. Since 2018, they have worked on Capitol Hill, at NBC News in Washington, and with WJLA in Washington.

Dimitri Sotis

As WTOP's Evening Anchor, Dimitri Sotis is honored to serve as the voice that helps overnight workers wake up - and catch up on what has happened throughout the day.  Dimitri works to bring you news and information on every platform and loves doing it.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

OPM sets bar for agencies hiring data scientists with new job qualifications

Air Force expanding maternity uniform access for airmen

Advocacy group still sees systemic issues with military housing

Pentagon’s ponderous budget process is next target for Congressional reform

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up