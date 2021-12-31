Cat café ‘Crumbs and Whiskers’ asks President Biden to get a kitten

The business owners have recommended that the first family adopt a homeless cat who was once at risk of euthanasia.

"Our black and white 9-month-old with the most ADORABLE face. Mr. Sweetie loves to play with toys, and if you start giving him affection, he will melt into your arms!" (Courtesy of Crumbs & Whiskers) Courtesy of Crumbs & Whiskers "Our 6-month-old orange and white tabby. He is insanely affectionate and will give you headbutts to convince you to pet him. He even loves to roll over and let you get at his tummy." (Courtesy of Crumbs & Whiskers) Courtesy of Crumbs & Whiskers "Our very playful 1 year and 4-month old tabby. He especially likes to go after the sparkler or play peek-a-boo! Whenever he is sleepy, he tries to snuggle with everyone!" (Courtesy of Crumbs & Whiskers) Courtesy of Crumbs & Whiskers "9-months-old and loves more than anything to sprawl out. He is very playful for most of the day but will absolutely adore neck scratches!" (Courtesy of Crumbs & Whiskers) Courtesy of Crumbs & Whiskers

President Biden got a new German Shepherd puppy named Commander, but the folks who run Georgetown cat and kitten café “Crumbs and Whiskers” are having a little fun with the idea of welcoming a new feline friend to the White House.

The café said it has many cats to choose from, including Mr. Sweetie, a black and white 9-month old, a couple of tabby cats named Mario and Walter or a Black cat named Inky.

“There’s chatter that the new First Dog, Commander, is looking for a feline friend to keep him company in the White House,” a spokesperson for Crumbs and Whiskers told WTOP.

The cafe, just a few doors down from the White House, said they would love to see one of their kittens adopted — the first family’s Kitty of the United States (KOTUS).

“We’d love for President Joe Biden and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden to drop by and meet the ‘purrfect’ Presidential kitty to complete their pet family,” said Kanchan, owner of Crumbs & Whiskers cat and kitten cafés in D.C. and Los Angeles, California.

Crumbs & Whiskers partners with cat-rescue nonprofit Homeward Trails to prevent cat euthanizing and provide “comfortable, clean, free-range” environments. The organization currently has about 25 cats and kittens in D.C. ready for adoption.

Editor’s Note: In the interest of balance, WTOP would like to remind you that several pets, including cats, are available for adoption in the D.C. area. Previous reporting on PupOTUS Commander joining the Biden White House should not be construed to bias towards a particular pup or kitten. WTOP has not reached out to the White House for comment on KOTUS.