Car strikes adult in Southeast DC close to where 9-year-old was hit Friday

Thomas Robertson | trobertson@wtop.com

December 13, 2021, 2:44 PM

An adult was hit by a car in Southeast D.C. on Monday afternoon at an intersection about a quarter-mile away from a stretch of road that remains closed after a 9-year-old was hit on Friday.

Monday’s incident occurred around noon near Wheeler Road and Mississippi Avenue. The unidentified person was taken to a hospital with minor injuries, D.C. Fire and EMS said.

A different section of Wheeler Road, the 3300-3400 block, remains closed nearly three days after the child was hit while leaving school.

At a news conference Monday, Mayor Muriel Bowser said the road is a problem spot for crashes.

“We had a very serious accident,” Bowser said. “We had one previously a crash there on Wheeler Road not too far away, and we are looking at any engineering changes that we can make.”

Friday’s incident happened about a quarter-mile away at Savannah Street and Wheeler Road. The boy was in critical condition.

In October, at Wheeler Road and Mississippi Avenue, two girls and their father were hit and hospitalized on National Walk to School Day.

Thomas Robertson

Thomas Robertson is an Associate Producer and Web Writer/Editor at WTOP. After graduating in 2019 from James Madison University, Thomas moved away from Virginia for the first time in his life to cover the local government beat for a small daily newspaper in Zanesville, Ohio.

