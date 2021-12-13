Car strikes adult in Southeast DC close to where 9-year-old was hit Friday

An adult was hit by a car in Southeast D.C. on Monday afternoon at an intersection about a quarter-mile away from a stretch of road that remains closed after a 9-year-old was hit on Friday.

Monday’s incident occurred around noon near Wheeler Road and Mississippi Avenue. The unidentified person was taken to a hospital with minor injuries, D.C. Fire and EMS said.

Another person has been hit by a car on Wheeler Rd SE & Mississippi Ave SE. It is imperative that we do our best to be more cautious and alert when driving. pic.twitter.com/lWGlm2WcuD — Commissioner Salim Adofo (@salimadofo) December 13, 2021

A different section of Wheeler Road, the 3300-3400 block, remains closed nearly three days after the child was hit while leaving school.

At a news conference Monday, Mayor Muriel Bowser said the road is a problem spot for crashes.

“We had a very serious accident,” Bowser said. “We had one previously a crash there on Wheeler Road not too far away, and we are looking at any engineering changes that we can make.”

Friday’s incident happened about a quarter-mile away at Savannah Street and Wheeler Road. The boy was in critical condition.

In October, at Wheeler Road and Mississippi Avenue, two girls and their father were hit and hospitalized on National Walk to School Day.