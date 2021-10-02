2 children, 1 man hospitalized after being struck by car in DC

Two children and a man are in the hospital after they were struck by a driver in Southeast D.C. on Wednesday morning.

D.C. police said it happened around 9:15 a.m. at the corner of Wheeler Road and Mississippi Avenue.

This comes on National Walk to School Day, which emphasizes safety for students while walking to school.

The driver of the car stayed at the scene.

Police are still looking into the circumstances of the crash.

D.C. Fire said one child sustained serious injuries and the other’s injuries were not serious or life-threatening.

A man’s injuries are described as not serious and non-life threatening.

A third child was transported but was not struck by the car. That child condition was not serious and not life-threatening.