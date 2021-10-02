Coronavirus News: DC Council passes limited virtual learning expansion | Do school mask mandates work? | How to find Native American COVID-19 data in Md. | Who's vaccinated in DMV? | Latest cases in DC region
Home » Washington, DC News » 2 children, 1 man…

2 children, 1 man hospitalized after being struck by car in DC

Thomas Robertson | trobertson@wtop.com

October 6, 2021, 12:00 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Two children and a man are in the hospital after they were struck by a driver in Southeast D.C. on Wednesday morning.

D.C. police said it happened around 9:15 a.m. at the corner of Wheeler Road and Mississippi Avenue.

This comes on National Walk to School Day, which emphasizes safety for students while walking to school.

The driver of the car stayed at the scene.

Police are still looking into the circumstances of the crash.

D.C. Fire said one child sustained serious injuries and the other’s injuries were not serious or life-threatening.

A man’s injuries are described as not serious and non-life threatening.

A third child was transported but was not struck by the car. That child condition was not serious and not life-threatening.

  • More D.C. News

    • Thomas Robertson

    Thomas Robertson is an Associate Producer and Web Writer/Editor at WTOP. After graduating in 2019 from James Madison University, Thomas moved away from Virginia for the first time in his life to cover the local government beat for a small daily newspaper in Zanesville, Ohio.

    Related News

    Recommended

    Related Categories:

    Local News | Washington, DC News

    Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

    Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

    © 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

    Troubled student loan forgiveness program gets an overhaul

    What employees can expect if they're seeking a medical or religious exception to the federal vaccine mandate

    Pentagon security agency looks to expand 'continuous vetting' beyond DoD, add more data sources

    VA has had more acting CIOs than permanent ones since 2009

    More from WTOP

    Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

    Sign up