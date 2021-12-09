9-year-old struck while leaving DC school likely paralyzed from neck down, mother says

A 9-year-old who was struck by a car while leaving school on Dec. 10 may be paralyzed from the neck down, his mother said in a statement released Thursday.

Kaidyn Green was struck in the 3300 block of Wheeler Road Southeast while leaving the charter school KIPP DC.

His mother said he had undergone a successful bronchoscopy to help his lungs heal, which were badly damaged in the crash.

He has a cervical fusion surgery scheduled for Jan. 3, 2022. The statement from Kaidyn’s mother said that she “remains hopeful that the surgery will successfully restore some of his abilities.”

Kaidyn has been receiving treatment at Children’s National Hospital.

“Kaidyn is a strong and courageous 9-year-old who is alert and aware of his condition,” the statement says.

Kaidyn’s mother said she is grateful for the work of the medical staff at Children’s National and the support from members of the community who have reached out and offered their sympathy for Kaidyn and well wishes for his full recovery.

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser went to the scene of the crash on Dec. 10 and warned that drivers in the District have been speeding more in the last few years, which has resulted in an increase in traffic-related deaths.

“We are all very focused on how we make our roads safer for all users of our streets,” Bowser said. “As users of roadways, all of us — especially drivers — have to slow down, we have to stop being distracted while driving … and especially in school zones, be mindful of our young people moving around.”