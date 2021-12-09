HOLIDAY NEWS: Dec. 23 is Festivus | Grocery stores open Christmas Eve | Christmas forecast | Tipping for holidays | Less tension for holidays
Home » Washington, DC News » 9-year-old struck while leaving…

9-year-old struck while leaving DC school likely paralyzed from neck down, mother says

Zeke Hartner | zhartner@wtop.com

December 23, 2021, 3:05 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
Kaidyn Green was severely injured after being struck by a car while leaving KIPP DC charter school on Dec. 10. Now, his mother says Kaidyn will likely be paralyzed from the neck down. (Courtesy Keith Watters)

A 9-year-old who was struck by a car while leaving school on Dec. 10 may be paralyzed from the neck down, his mother said in a statement released Thursday.

Kaidyn Green was struck in the 3300 block of Wheeler Road Southeast while leaving the charter school KIPP DC.

His mother said he had undergone a successful bronchoscopy to help his lungs heal, which were badly damaged in the crash.

He has a cervical fusion surgery scheduled for Jan. 3, 2022. The statement from Kaidyn’s mother said that she “remains hopeful that the surgery will successfully restore some of his abilities.”

Kaidyn has been receiving treatment at Children’s National Hospital.

“Kaidyn is a strong and courageous 9-year-old who is alert and aware of his condition,” the statement says.

Kaidyn’s mother said she is grateful for the work of the medical staff at Children’s National and the support from members of the community who have reached out and offered their sympathy for Kaidyn and well wishes for his full recovery.

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser went to the scene of the crash on Dec. 10 and warned that drivers in the District have been speeding more in the last few years, which has resulted in an increase in traffic-related deaths.

“We are all very focused on how we make our roads safer for all users of our streets,” Bowser said. “As users of roadways, all of us — especially drivers — have to slow down, we have to stop being distracted while driving … and especially in school zones, be mindful of our young people moving around.”

Zeke Hartner

Zeke Hartner is a digital writer/editor who has been with WTOP since 2017. He is a graduate of North Carolina State University’s Political Science program and an avid news junkie.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Local News | Washington, DC News

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Biden makes 2022 federal pay raise official for civilian employees

Air Force sets up new military family program led by chief of staff's wife

Once again in 2022, your actual federal pay raise depends a lot on where you work

OMB seeking feedback on first-ever PMA learning agenda

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up