2 DC men indicted on 98 counts connected to series of armed robberies, kidnappings

Two D.C. men have been indicted in connection with 11 Northwest D.C. armed robberies where prosecutors say the two held at least 20 people at gunpoint or knifepoint and kidnapped three of the victims.

Mekhi Truesdale and William Bell, both 19 and of D.C., face 98 charges for robberies.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office said Wednesday that in addition to Truesdale and Bell, Jada Winder, 19, of Greenbelt, Maryland, faces charges of fraud and receiving stolen property.

Bell was arrested Wednesday in California by U.S. Marshals. Winder was arrested last Wednesday in Greenbelt. Truesdale was arrested Nov. 5, 2020, in the Georgetown area after a foot chase.

D.C. police, the FBI and U.S. Park Police investigated the armed robberies. The robberies took place between Oct. 17, 2020 to Nov. 1, 2020, at various locations.

From Oct. 31, 2020 to Nov. 1, 2020, prosecutors said Truesdale and Bell robbed nine people during four robberies at Fort Reno Park, the 3100 block of P Street NW, the 1400 block of 22nd Street NW and the 2400 block of Massachusetts Avenue NW.

After many of the robberies, Truesdale and Bell used mobile apps, such as Venmo and Cash App, to transfer funds from the victims to themselves. They also transferred funds to Winder, a news release said.

The men, who remain detained, and Winder are scheduled for a hearing on Dec. 10.