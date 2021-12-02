HOLIDAY NEWS: Dec. 23 is Festivus | Grocery stores open Christmas Eve | Christmas forecast | Tipping for holidays | Less tension for holidays
2 dead, 1 hospitalized after shooting in Southeast DC

Acacia James | ajames@wtop.com

December 23, 2021, 5:06 PM

Two men were killed and another has serious injuries after a shooting Tuesday in Southeast D.C.

D.C. police said it happened around 1:30 p.m. by the intersection of 4th and Chesapeake streets in the Washington Highlands neighborhood.

Officers found one man dead at the scene, while two other men took themselves to a hospital. One of those men died there, and the other has critical injuries.

Authorities have pegged a silver Audi sedan with tinted windows as a vehicle of interest.

“This is one of our hot spots — one of our focus areas that we get a lot of attention to,” said Andre Wright, the assistant chief of Patrol Services South, which covers the First, Sixth and Seventh police districts.

He assured the community that the area is enforced, but also stressed the importance of residents continuing to help police when they have information about these incidents.

Below is the area where the shooting took place:

WTOP’s Matthew Delaney contributed to this report.

Crime News | Local News | Washington, DC News

