No Kings Collective launches massive ‘Umbrella’ art show in DC

No Kings Collective invited more than 100 artists and a slew of independent curators to a three-day art fair, and the group expects more than 12,000 guests to check out the show this weekend in Northwest D.C.

The fair, called “Umbrella,” is being held at Collection 14, a new 25,000-square-feet mixed-use development on W Street.

“We want art to be accessible to everyone,” said Peter Chang, co-creator of the collective. “The event is a second iteration of an event we did two years ago.”

In 2019, Chang and fellow artist, Brandon Hill, launched a previous version of “Umbrella” to bring art to the masses. Change said the response to that pop-up art show was overwhelming.

“We had a ton of people come out and we realized that the high tide raises all ships,” Chang said.

Chang said he and Hill were compelled to continue “Umbrella” because many unknown artists find it difficult getting their work in front of curators and high-end galleries.

“When Brandon and I first started out, we would go to art galleries and they didn’t seem welcoming,” Chang said. “We just wanted to create an environment where people could really explore and support artists without that kind of atmosphere.”

The event is free for everyone — visitors and vendors. It gives artists a chance to attract more followers and bounce back from the pandemic, Chang said.

“One of our big mottos are don’t tax the people,” he said. “If you put in the hard work and you really hustle, you should be able to get where you want to get.”

The art exhibit is sponsored by Events DC, the district’s convention and sports authority.

“Umbrella” started at 6 p.m. Friday and ends Sunday night. Admission is free, but a ticket is required for entry. For free tickets, visit this Eventbrite link.