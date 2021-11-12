CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Where kids can get vaccines | Day care providers in 'survival mode' | Montgomery Co. schools 'test-to-stay' | Latest area COVID cases | Latest vaccine numbers
Home » Washington, DC News » No Kings Collective launches…

No Kings Collective launches massive ‘Umbrella’ art show in DC

Gigi Barnett | gbarnett@wtop.com

November 12, 2021, 10:30 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

No Kings Collective invited more than 100 artists and a slew of independent curators to a three-day art fair, and the group expects more than 12,000 guests to check out the show this weekend in Northwest D.C.

The fair, called “Umbrella,” is being held at Collection 14, a new 25,000-square-feet mixed-use development on W Street.

“We want art to be accessible to everyone,” said Peter Chang, co-creator of the collective. “The event is a second iteration of an event we did two years ago.”

In 2019, Chang and fellow artist, Brandon Hill, launched a previous version of “Umbrella” to bring art to the masses. Change said the response to that pop-up art show was overwhelming.

“We had a ton of people come out and we realized that the high tide raises all ships,” Chang said.

Chang said he and Hill were compelled to continue “Umbrella” because many unknown artists find it difficult getting their work in front of curators and high-end galleries.

“When Brandon and I first started out, we would go to art galleries and they didn’t seem welcoming,” Chang said. “We just wanted to create an environment where people could really explore and support artists without that kind of atmosphere.”

The event is free for everyone — visitors and vendors. It gives artists a chance to attract more followers and bounce back from the pandemic, Chang said.

“One of our big mottos are don’t tax the people,” he said. “If you put in the hard work and you really hustle, you should be able to get where you want to get.”

The art exhibit is sponsored by Events DC, the district’s convention and sports authority.

“Umbrella” started at 6 p.m. Friday and ends Sunday night. Admission is free, but a ticket is required for entry. For free tickets, visit this Eventbrite link.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Obituary: Alan Paller

Federal district court denies two initial attempts at blocking federal vaccine mandate for employees

OMB warns of hiring freeze, funding gaps, if Congress pursues full-year continuing resolution

State. Dept. CDO makes diversity top management priority under data strategy

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up