Federal subpoena issued to DC Housing Authority over former chair’s alleged impropriety

The U.S. Attorney's office has issued a subpoena to the D.C. Housing Authority for documents related to allegations former chief commissioner Neil Albert improperly approved a multimillion-dollar deal for a woman he lived with.

The U.S. Attorney’s office has issued a subpoena to the D.C. Housing Authority for documents related to allegations former chief commissioner Neil Albert improperly approved a multimillion-dollar deal for Moya Design Partners, an architectural firm owned by a woman he lived with, an email obtained by the Washington Post revealed.

Albert stepped down last month amid investigations into his alleged impropriety.

The subpoena comes as the agency faces controversy on other fronts. Currently, the DHCA is being investigated for allegations staff conspired to steal housing voucher funds meant to help low-income residents pay rent and leadership at DHCA misusing resources for personal gain.

Anthony Taliaferro, another DCHA commissioner, is also being investigated for harassing and threatening staff.

D.C.’s inspector general told the city council it would expand its investigation into those allegations, including Albert’s.

The Inspector General’s Office is also pushing lawmakers to change legislation that prevents the OIG from independently opening an investigation at DCHA without a council request.

In a statement Friday, Mayor Muriel Bowser says she has “referred the matters raised to the D.C. Board of Ethics and Government Accountability.”